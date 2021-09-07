Silicon Valley Funds Research to Reverse Aging

A group of Silicon Valley billionaires, including shipping magnate Jeff Bezos and Russian entrepreneur Yuri Milner, are funding research that aims to reverse aging.

Funding for the research is set to be used by the biotechnology company Altos Labs. Researchers at Altos aim to rejuvenate cells that could "revitalize entire animal bodies," according to Technology Review.

"The philosophy of Altos Labs is to do curiosity-driven research. This is what I know how to do and love to do," says Altos Labs researcher Manuel Serrano. "In this case, through a private company, we have the freedom to be bold and explore. In this way it will rejuvenate me."

The company will establish several institutes around the world in places such as the San Francisco Bay Area, San Diego, Japan and the United Kingdom.

"Although there are many hurdles to overcome, there is huge potential," Shinya Yamanaka, the company's chair, told its scientific advisory board.

Harvard researcher David Sinclair said that "hundreds of millions of dollars [are] being raised by investors to invest in reprogramming, specifically aimed at rejuvenating parts or all of the human body."

"What else can you do that can reverse the age of the body?" Sinclair asked. "In my lab, we are ticking off the major organs and tissues, for instance skin, muscle and brain — to see which we can rejuvenate."