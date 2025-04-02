WATCH TV LIVE

Schumer Proposes Training Bill After Signal Leak

Wednesday, 02 April 2025 10:05 PM EDT

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has proposed a bill, according to an Axios scoop, that would instruct President Donald Trump's Cabinet to undergo security training.

Schumer, alongside other Senate Democrats, is trying to capitalize on the Signal messaging flap, wherein Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic and a veteran of the Israeli military, gained inside access to a Signal messaging group created by national security adviser Mike Waltz.

The bill, the Operational Security Act of 2025, would establish a new office to train administration officials on security protocols and identifying counterintelligence operations. The bill would also create a congressionally appointed board to oversee best practices.

"Expert help from the outside is necessary so that the administration learns the proper way to handle classified information and identify and mitigate threat," Schumer said in a statement.

The legislation comes as Democrats look to recoup their diminished political standing.

Sens. Adam Schiff of California and Andy Kim of New Jersey will co-sponsor the bill. 

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


