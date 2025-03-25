Roger Stone to Newsmax: Left in 'Attack Mode' Over Signal Chat Story

The left's outcry over a magazine editor-in-chief being added to a Trump administration group chat about plans for military action against Houthi terrorists in Yemen shows they're in "attack mode" because they "have no agenda" of their own, political strategist Roger Stone told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"I went back and looked," Stone told "Newsline." "Sen. [Mark] Warner [D-Va.] registered no outrage over Hillary Clinton's use of an illegal private server and her use of classified information on that server. She denied that, but we know otherwise. This is partisan politics."

Warner, who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, earlier Tuesday called for the resignations of national security adviser Mike Waltz and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over the addition of Jeffrey Goldberg, the Editor-in-Chief of The Atlantic, to a Signal group chat discussing the upcoming strikes on the Houthi terrorists.

Stone said the attacks over the group chat are coming as the Trump administration is doing "extraordinarily well."

President Donald Trump, he said, is in charge and implementing his policies, and the scandal over the Signal chat is a "tempest in a teapot."

"The bottom line is President Trump made a forceful decision after years of [ships] being attacked by the Houthis," while the Biden administration did not respond, said Stone.

"We are now responding," he said. "We're going to guarantee free and safe passage in the seas. The vice president and everybody in that thread ultimately supported the decision of the commander in chief. There are always deliberations … but the end of the day, one person made the decision, and that is the president of the United States."

Meanwhile, Stone insisted that Goldberg is "not a journalist" but a "propagandist for the long history of falsification and running the propaganda narrative of the left."

"I don't see a single Trump voter or Trump supporters reading 'The Atlantic,'" said Stone. "I stand by what the president said. Mike Waltz probably learned a lesson here, but as it was just pointed out, Signal is approved by the intelligence services for [their] secure communications."

But if including Goldberg on the chat is "all they have to talk about, I think it's pretty weak," he added of Democrats.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com