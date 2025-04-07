Lawmakers Push Forward With Signal Leak Inquiries

Lawmakers from both parties are pushing back on the White House's assertions that the Signal flap is all in the past, vowing to press on with their investigations, The Hill reported.

The White House last week said the "case has been closed" as to how an editor from a magazine was inadvertently added to a group chat about military action in Yemen. But lawmakers — Republicans included — aren't there yet.

"I think that's very hopeful messaging," Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., told The Hill. "And maybe it is — but we'll wait and see what the inspector general for the [Defense Department] says," adding that "we'll look into it on a bipartisan basis."

Todd Young, R-Ind., a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told The Hill that not all concerns have been addressed.

The Guardian reported Sunday that Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg's phone number was erroneously saved as that of National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes on the phone of national security adviser Mike Waltz last October, when Hughes was a spokesman for President Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Waltz was an advocate for Trump.

Hughes copied and pasted an email from Goldberg and texted it to Waltz as background for an interview Waltz was doing to rebut a negative story Goldberg wrote about Trump.

So when Waltz went to add Hughes to the group chat last month about military action in Yemen, it was actually Goldberg's number, according to The Guardian.

Since the group chat flap, subsequent reports have come out that Waltz used Gmail to conduct government business and that he had as many as 20 different Signal chats set up to coordinate on different situations.

Democrats have pounced.

"It means we'll never know how many more screw ups there were. It means that we don't know if the phones have even been swept for malware. It means we don't know how many other conversations went on. And frankly, if my Republican colleagues can't find their voices on this, it doesn't bode well for national security," Mark Warner, D-Va., ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told The Hill.

The Pentagon's inspector general announced Thursday it was an opening an evaluation into the matter in response to a request from Senate Armed Services Chair Roger Wicker, R-Miss., for an investigation.