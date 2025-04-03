NSC Staffers Fired in Signal Chat Fallout

Fallout from the Trump administration's Signal chat fiasco has resulted in at least three National Security Council staffers being fired.

National security adviser Mike Waltz inadvertently added Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor of The Atlantic magazine, to a March 11 group text using the Signal encrypted messaging service where top officials were discussing plans to attack the Houthis in Yemen.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump made his clearest commitment to not fire anyone over the accidental leak of his administration's plans for an airstrike against the Houthis.

However, sources told Axios that several NSC members have been fired. CNN reported three NSC staffers were fired.

Axios added that its source said several people had been fired, possibly as many as 10, including senior directors.

Brian Walsh, a director for intelligence and a former top staffer for Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Thomas Boodry, a senior director for legislative affairs who previously served as Waltz's legislative director in Congress, and David Feith, a senior director overseeing technology and national security who served in the State Department during Trump's first administration were the three NSC officials let go, CNN reported.

The outlet added the firings followed conservative influencer Laura Loomer's Wednesday visit to the Oval Office.

"I woke up this morning to learn that there are still people in and around the West Wing who are LEAKING to the hostile, left-wing media about President Trump’s *confidential* and *private* meetings in the Oval Office," Loomer posted late-morning Thursday on X.

"I want to reiterate how important it is that people who gain access to the White House or the administration respect the privacy of their conversations with President Trump and his senior staff."

Adding that she would not divulge "any details about my Oval Office meeting with President Trump," Loomer said: "It was an honor to meet with President Trump and present him with my research findings. I will continue working hard to support his agenda, and I will continue reiterating the importance of, and the necessity of STRONG VETTING, for the sake of protecting the President of the United States of America, and our national security."

One U.S. official told Axios that Loomer was furious that "neocons," Bush administration veterans with hawkish foreign policy views, had "slipped through" the vetting process for administration jobs.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.