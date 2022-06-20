1 Killed, 8 Wounded in New York City Shooting

One man died and eight others were wounded in a New York City shooting early Monday morning to culminate a weekend that included at least 17 people shot across the city.

The shooting, during a social gathering in the Harlem section of upper Manhattan, left a 21-year-old man dead, the New York Post reported.

The other victims included two women and six men between 21 and 42 years old. All were shot near the intersection of East 139th Street and Fifth Avenue at about 12:40 a.m., according to the NYPD.

"It's Father’s Day weekend," Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell told reporters early Monday. "It's a weekend where people were supposed to be able to enjoy themselves with their families.

"The emboldened individuals responsible for this are exactly who our officers are battling every day to make our city safe."

Responding officers found five people shot on a footpath just under the Madison Avenue Bridge, the Post reported.

The 21-year-old died at Lincoln Medical Center in the Bronx, the police official said.

In Queens, a 38-year-old man was dead and two others were in the hospital after a triple shooting Sunday morning, CBS New York reported.

Video showed a man with a rifle walk into a parking lot in Ozone Park and fire multiple shots just after 5 a.m.

In Washington, D.C., multiple people were shot at an intersection Sunday night, according to a number of news reports.

The shooting happened at the close of D.C.'s third annual Moechella event, billed as a mix of go-go music and social activism.

The D.C. Metro Police Department confirmed in a tweet that one of its officers had been shot, and Newsnation reported that the officer was in stable condition.

In Chicago, 38 people were shot, four fatally, in shootings during the weekend, police said.

ABC 7 reported on the killings:

A 36-year-old woman who, while standing on a West Englewood sidewalk about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, was struck in the head by a bullet.

A 40-year-old was found on a sidewalk with gunshot wounds to his head and body at around 3:35 a.m. Sunday.

A 22-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting Friday night on the Near West Side.

A 30-year-old man was killed on a porch Friday evening in Stony Island Park.

In Los Angeles, a 17-year-old was killed and a 23-year-old critically wounded Saturday in a possibly gang-related shooting behind a Target store in the Baldwin Hills area, NBC 4 reported.