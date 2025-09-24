Report: Dallas Shooter's Mother an Anti-Gun Liberal

The mother of the man who police say killed a migrant at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement center in Dallas and then took his own life Wednesday is an outspoken advocate of stricter gun laws and a frequent critic of Republican leaders, The Daily Mail reported.

Sharon Jahn has maintained an active social-media presence and followed progressive figures such as Vice President Kamala Harris and MSNBC's Rachel Maddow and accounts tied to the Democratic Socialists of America, according to the report.

Police say Joshua Jahn opened fire from a nearby roof onto an ICE location in Dallas, killing a detainee and critically wounding two other people.

In the wake of the 2022 Uvalde, Texas, massacre, Sharon Jahn posted a blistering message on Facebook criticizing Texas leaders such as GOP Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn for supporting looser gun restrictions.

"Governor [Greg] Abbott, Senator Cornyn and Senator Cruz how does it make you feel that your action to open up gun laws is responsible for the killing of 21 more people?" she wrote, accusing the officials of putting "money over people" and taking "blood money" from the gun lobby, the Daily Mail reported.

Reached at home near Dallas shortly after the shooting — but before authorities had publicly identified her son as the suspect — a distraught Sharon Jahn told The Independent she could not speak.

"I'm sorry, I can't talk to you right now," she said, sobbing, according to the report. "I'm sorry, I'm so sorry."

Relatives painted a portrait of an ordinary family.

Sharon Jahn, 65, is retired and formerly served as the administrator of a massage school in nearby Plano. Her husband, Andrew, 65, is a retired mechanical engineer. The couple's three children are 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, the late suspect, a 30-year-old son, Noah, and a 26-year-old daughter, Kioko, The Independent reported.

Noah Jahn, visibly shaken, told a reporter he was still processing the events and was unable to discuss details.

"I'm still trying to … I'm back and forth with the police, I'm just …" he said before hanging up, according to The Independent.

Public records show Joshua Jahn had no major criminal record. In 2016, he entered a plea deal on a felony drug charge — delivering more than a quarter-ounce but less than 5 pounds of marijuana — under a deferred disposition. He was placed on probation and was ordered to pay fines and make restitution, court filings show.