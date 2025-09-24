Suspect's Brother: Dallas ICE Gunman Apolitical

The man who opened fire at a Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility Wednesday was not "politically interested," according to the suspect's brother.

Authorities identified the shooter as Joshua Jahn, 29, who fired from a rooftop at a vehicle entering the facility, killing two ICE detainees and injuring another before turning the weapon on himself. Bullets recovered near his body bore "ANTI-ICE" engraved messages, suggesting a possible ideological motive.

"He didn't have strong feelings about ICE as far as I knew," Noah Jahn told NBC News about his older brother. NBC News reported it spoke to Noah Jahn before he received word his brother was identified as the shooter. He described his brother as "unique" without elaborating. But he said he was not one he believed would be involved in a politically motivated shooting.

"I didn't think he was politically interested," he said of his brother. "He wasn't interested in politics on either side as far as I knew."

The Jahn siblings grew up in Allen, Texas, a suburb northeast of Dallas. Noah Jahn said his brother had done coding work but was unemployed and planned to move onto their parents' property in Oklahoma.

He added that his parents owned a rifle, and his brother knew how to use it. It is not known if that was the rifle used in the shooting.

"He's not a marksman, that's for sure," he said. "He would not be able to make any shots like that."

Noah Jahn said he last saw his brother two weeks ago at his parents' house, and nothing seemed out of the ordinary.