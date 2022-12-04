×
Sesame Street Veteran Dies at 90

bob mcgrath

Bob McGrath (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for HBO)

Sunday, 04 December 2022 08:17 PM EST

One of the original actors on Sesame Street has died at age 90.

The family of Bob McGrath, one of the original human stars and a longtime staple on the show, posted on his official Facebook page, "Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family."

McGrath made his first appearance on the show when it first aired in 1969. McGrath played himself and worked on an additional 47 seasons, eventually stopping in 2017.

After he stopped appearing on video, McGrath continued to work with Sesame Workshop, the company that runs the franchise, by serving as an advocate and going to public events.

McGrath starred in many Sesame Street productions, including standalone films, holiday specials, sing-alongs and video games. He is survived by his wife and children.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


