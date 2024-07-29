Seoul: NKorea May Test Nuke Near US Election to Flex Muscle

In an attempt to raise its profile, North Korea may be considering a nuclear test near the time of the U.S. presidential election, according to South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik, Bloomberg reported.

"North Korea has completed preparations to conduct a nuclear test when a decision is made," Shin said. "We cannot rule out the possibility of that decisive moment being right before or after the U.S. presidential election to raise its leverage against the U.S."

Shin made the comments as he was in Tokyo to sign a deal with the U.S. and Japan concerning security cooperation that reiterates joint military training. The agreement also standardizes the tracking of missiles fired from North Korea as Kim Jong Un rolls out new warheads capable of striking America and its allies in Asia.

Time magazine noted that North Korea last tested a nuclear device almost seven years ago — its most powerful atomic bomb by far with an estimated yield of 120 to 250 kilotons.

In a paper released last year, the Seoul-based Korea Institute for Defense Analyses said Pyongyang is estimated to have 80 to 90 warheads and wants 100 to 300 over the long term.

Shin's visit to Japan is the first by a South Korean defense minister in 15 years and came about after conservative South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol took office two years ago and made an effort to repair relations that frayed due to Japanese World War II atrocities.

Shin praised the better ties with Tokyo, saying that "Japan is safer when South Korea provides a shield at the front line," referring to threats posed by North Korea. "For South Korea's safety too, we are stronger when we have an assuring backing at the rear, from Japan."