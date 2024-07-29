WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: seoul | kim | nukes | north korea | nuclear test

Seoul: NKorea May Test Nuke Near US Election to Flex Muscle

By    |   Monday, 29 July 2024 11:52 AM EDT

In an attempt to raise its profile, North Korea may be considering a nuclear test near the time of the U.S. presidential election, according to South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik, Bloomberg reported.

"North Korea has completed preparations to conduct a nuclear test when a decision is made," Shin said. "We cannot rule out the possibility of that decisive moment being right before or after the U.S. presidential election to raise its leverage against the U.S."

Shin made the comments as he was in Tokyo to sign a deal with the U.S. and Japan concerning security cooperation that reiterates joint military training. The agreement also standardizes the tracking of missiles fired from North Korea as Kim Jong Un rolls out new warheads capable of striking America and its allies in Asia.

Time magazine noted that North Korea last tested a nuclear device almost seven years ago — its most powerful atomic bomb by far with an estimated yield of 120 to 250 kilotons.

In a paper released last year, the Seoul-based Korea Institute for Defense Analyses said Pyongyang is estimated to have 80 to 90 warheads and wants 100 to 300 over the long term.

Shin's visit to Japan is the first by a South Korean defense minister in 15 years and came about after conservative South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol took office two years ago and made an effort to repair relations that frayed due to Japanese World War II atrocities.

Shin praised the better ties with Tokyo, saying that "Japan is safer when South Korea provides a shield at the front line," referring to threats posed by North Korea. "For South Korea's safety too, we are stronger when we have an assuring backing at the rear, from Japan."

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
In an attempt to raise its profile, North Korea may be considering a nuclear test near the time of the U.S. presidential election, according to South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik, Bloomberg reported.
seoul, kim, nukes, north korea, nuclear test
291
2024-52-29
Monday, 29 July 2024 11:52 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved