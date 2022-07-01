GOP Spanish-language Ad Targets Four Vulnerable Dems

The Republican National Committee (RNC) unveiled a Spanish-language ad in four battleground states Friday, targeting Senate Democrats who are perceived to be vulnerable on the economy.

The Spanish-language ad, running in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania, focuses on Hispanics and Latinos achieving their version of the American dream, despite the current wave of Democrat leaders allowing "the hope for a better life to become a relic of the past."

"Under [President Joe] Biden and Democrat control, the American dream is slipping away for many. From skyrocketing prices to surging crime to the disastrous border crisis, Democrats have failed the Hispanic community," said RNC Communications Director Danielle Alvarez.

She added, "While Democrats focus on winning the 'Latinx' vote, Republicans are on the ground talking about the issues that matter and winning the Latino vote. This November, Hispanics will choose Republican leadership that shares our values of economic opportunity, freedom, and security."

Alvarez's reference to "Latinx" pokes fun at the Democrats for publicly using that term when addressing Hispanics and Latinos for more than a year, before polling revealed that only 2% of the Latino population acknowledges the moniker.

And perhaps worse, a majority of Latinos found "Latinx" to be offensive, or politically patronizing.

The four Democrats being targeted in the new ad: Incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and current Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who's up against GOP Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz in the Keystone State's general election.

Historically speaking, the economy and generational wealth have been top-of-mind issues with Hispanic and Latino voters in the United States, according to The Hill.

And Republicans have been actively targeting the votes for both communities, says Alvarez.

Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, who recently became the first Republican in 150-plus years to win the Rio Grande Valley congressional district, says Latinos and Hispanics are embracing the Republicans' America First agenda.

The Hispanic community is "pro-God, pro-life, pro-family, [and] all about hard work," when Democrats increasingly aren't, Flores recently said on Newsmax.

"My father sees that the Democrat Party walked away from him," says Flores, who was born in Mexico before immigrating to the U.S. at age six.

"He sees that the party has gone so far left. They're focused on nonsense like 'Latinx,' you know they're focused on ... pronouns, and not the real issues that are affecting real people here in South Texas and honestly throughout the country."