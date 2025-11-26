Senate to Examine Reports of Kidnapped Ukrainian Children

During a Dec. 3 hearing, a Senate Appropriations subcommittee led by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., will examine reports of Ukrainian children taken to Russia.

The Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs plans to hear from several witnesses.

The Hill reported that scheduled participants include Ukrainian Ambassador Olha Stefanishyna, Mykola Kuleba of the Save Ukraine organization, and Maksym Maksymov of the Bring Kids Back group.

Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of kidnapping children from the country since the start of the war. They say the children have been transported to Russia under various pretexts.

Kuleba told the U.S. Helsinki Commission in December 2022 that Ukraine had identified more than 13,000 children taken during the invasion. He said the transfers were conducted "under the guise of an alleged evacuation."

Kuleba testified that Russian authorities encouraged adoptions by offering financial incentives. He said adoptive parents received a one-time payment, annual support of roughly $300 per child, and additional funds for children with disabilities.

In August, first lady Melania Trump sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin expressing concern about the treatment of children during the conflict. The letter described the shared hopes of children "born randomly into a nation's rustic countryside or a magnificent city-center."

She urged Putin to consider the situation of more than 19,000 children taken to Russia. She said the true figure could be higher, citing Ukrainian government tracking data.

The first lady wrote that protecting the children would "serve humanity itself." She told Putin he could act "with a stroke of the pen today."

Trump administration officials have continued contacts with Russia in pursuit of a possible peace agreement. President Donald Trump has said he is hopeful about future progress.

He has directed special envoy Steve Witkoff to explore diplomatic prospects during a visit to Moscow.

Sen. Graham posted on Sunday that any peace deal must include action on returning the kidnapped children. "What about the fate of the almost 20,000 Ukrainian children kidnapped by Putin's forces? This issue has to be addressed in any negotiated settlement," he wrote.