Ukraine's Rudik to Newsmax: Ukraine 'Grateful' for Trump, New Peace Plan

Ukrainian Parliament member Kira Rudik told Newsmax that her country is "grateful" for the involvement of President Donald Trump in a proposed new peace deal to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Rudik said on "Newsline" Tuesday that her country has accepted the latest peace framework because it is urgently seeking an end to the war and is "grateful to President Trump for this idea, for this offer."

She said Ukraine is examining "all the opportunities and offers to end the war" and that the Ukrainian side agreed to the proposal because "Ukraine's nation wants peace so much more than anybody else because we are suffering every day and night."

She pointed to Russia continuing to attack Kyiv even hours before her interview, saying the overnight strikes killed seven people and wounded at least 21.

Rudik said a central issue is forcing Russia to abide by the initial requirements of the plan.

"The question remains open on how to pressure Russia into agreeing to that as well because, as of right now, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin was trying to fool President Trump. He didn't agree to the first step, which should be a ceasefire," she explained.

"So while these negotiations continue, he keeps killing Ukrainian people. And this is just absolutely devastating."

Rudik said the United States will play the decisive role in determining whether the proposal succeeds.

"The fate of Ukraine is in President Trump's hands because he will have this ability, this power, this force into pressuring Putin."

"Russia wouldn't stop unless they are stopped. They are trying right now to manipulate the time," she added.

Rudik said Moscow's strategy is to "take as long a time as possible to evade sanctions," and she argued that the United States must act as "the leader of the democratic world" in carrying the agreement forward.

She said the framework has broad support, stating that "when everyone has agreed to this plan, when Europe is on board, and Britain is on board, and Ukraine and the United States, I think we can all work together and make it happen."

Rudik said Ukrainians see the proposal as a rare moment of optimism.

"We are very hopeful here in Ukraine," she said. "I'm very grateful to this administration for that."

"For the first time in years, Ukrainian people have finally gotten hope — the hope that this war can be over, the hope that we can finally celebrate our holidays in our homes with our families, without the threat of being killed in our beds, without the threat that our loved ones would not return from the front line."

Rudik added, "Let's take it home. Let's get this deal."

"Let's pressure Putin, and let's have peace prevail."

