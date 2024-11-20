Senate Overwhelmingly Rejects Sanders Proposal on Israel Arms

The Senate rejected Sen. Bernie Sanders' resolution to block arms sales to Israel on Wednesday, affirming continued support for Israel's military capabilities amid its ongoing conflict with Hamas, The Hill reported.

The Senate voted 18-79 on Wednesday to defeat a resolution introduced by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. that sought to halt the sale of certain offensive weapons to Israel. The proposed legislation would have blocked shipments of 120-millimeter tank rounds, high-explosive mortar rounds, and kits for converting bombs into precision-guided munitions.

Sanders argued that the resolution aimed to limit weapons that have caused significant civilian casualties in Gaza, where Israel's military campaign continues following Hamas' Oct. 7 attack that killed more than 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians.

"These resolutions target offensive weapons used with devastating effects against civilians in Gaza and Lebanon," Sanders said on the Senate floor. He emphasized that the measures would not impact Israel's ability to defend itself but claimed the sales violate U.S. laws prohibiting military aid to countries involved in significant human rights abuses or hindering humanitarian efforts.

Citing reports from the United Nations and humanitarian organizations, Sanders accused Israel of blocking aid to Gaza and contributing to a humanitarian crisis that has left over 40,000 dead, according to the Hamas-run Palestinian Health Ministry. He compared the destruction in Gaza to the firebombing of Dresden during World War II, arguing that continued arms sales made the U.S. complicit in these events.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Ben Cardin, D-Md., led the bipartisan pushback against the resolution.

"Israel is surrounded by enemies dedicated to its annihilation," Schumer said, highlighting threats from Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran. He called supplying arms to Israel a "cornerstone" of U.S. policy, essential for the nation's security.

Cardin argued that limiting arms sales would weaken Israel's ability to face future adversaries. He pointed out that many proposed restrictions involved munitions with delivery dates years into the future. "These munitions are replenishments, ensuring Israel's defense capabilities against real and persistent threats," Cardin said.

Cardin also warned that blocking sales of precision-guidance kits could inadvertently increase civilian casualties, as unguided munitions are less accurate.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a frequent visitor to Israel, underscored the existential threat posed by Hamas. "Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing more Jews than any time since the Holocaust. Their goal is to destroy the Jewish state — they're religious Nazis," he stated.

The resolution's defeat reaffirmed strong bipartisan support for maintaining Israel's military capabilities amid its conflict with Hamas, which governs Gaza. Critics of Sanders' proposal emphasized that limiting arms sales could leave Israel vulnerable to ongoing and future threats.

While Sanders framed the resolution as a moral imperative to prevent further civilian suffering, the Senate's overwhelming vote signaled a continued prioritization of Israel's strategic defense needs in U.S. foreign policy.