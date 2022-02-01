Sen. Luján Recovering From Stroke After Hospitalization

Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., is expected to make a full recovery from a stroke he was hospitalized with last week, according to a statement from his office on Tuesday.

Carlos Sanchez, the senator's chief of staff, said Luján, 49, experienced dizziness and fatigue on Thursday and checked himself into a hospital; he was later transferred to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque.

Luján's chief of staff confirmed that he is still at the hospital undergoing decompressive surgery to ease swelling in his cerebellum and is expected to make a full recovery.

''Senator Luján looks forward to getting back to work for the people of New Mexico. At this time, he and his family would appreciate their privacy, and ask for your continued prayers and well wishes,'' Sanchez said.

The news of Luján's hospitalization follows the hospitalization of Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who announced last week that he had tested positive with a breakthrough case of COVID-19, according to The Hill.

The Democrats obtained a temporary one-vote majority in Romney's absence. Now that Luján is absent, the party is back in its original position of a technical majority with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker.

If Romney returns to the Senate next week with Luján still absent, however, Republicans would obtain a slight temporary majority.