×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: senate | finance | social security | watchdog

Senate Panel to Probe Social Security Watchdog

Senate Panel to Probe Social Security Watchdog
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 30 December 2022 02:04 PM EST

The Senate Finance Committee will launch an investigation into Social Security Inspector General Gail Ennis and her office amid management failure concerns, The Washington Post reported.

Ennis last summer was investigated by the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency after a Post report that revealed how an anti-fraud program had imposed massive penalties on disabled and elderly people.

The Senate panel's probe will likely focus on "allegations of retaliation against whistleblowers, plummeting morale, staff attrition, hiring decisions and a declining number of investigations into fraud in the massive disability benefits program," according to the Post.

Ennis reportedly took part in a briefing earlier this month about the issues at the office.

"The committee has grown increasingly concerned about the performance of the Social Security Inspector General's office over the past year, especially allegations of whistleblower retaliation," Taylor Harvey, a spokesman for Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said in an email to the Post. "Chairman Wyden will continue working to ensure the office is able to perform its critical watchdog role in the months ahead."

A spokeswoman for Ennis' office declined to comment on the report but said the number of investigations dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic. The spokeswoman said the agency's "investigative performance since then has returned to pre-pandemic levels."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Senate Finance Committee will launch an investigation into Social Security Inspector General Gail Ennis and her office amid management failure concerns, The Washington Post reported.
senate, finance, social security, watchdog
212
2022-04-30
Friday, 30 December 2022 02:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved