Microsoft Plans First Voluntary Employee Buyout

Microsoft is planning its first voluntary employee buyout in the Windows maker's 51-year history, CNBC reported Thursday.
The one-time retirement program will be open to U.S. workers at the senior director level and below, whose years of employment and age add up to 70 years or more, CNBC reported, citing a memo.
Employees with sales incentive plans cannot participate.
Microsoft is also adjusting the way it doles out stock to employees for annual rewards, the report said. It will no longer make managers tie stock directly to cash bonuses.
Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
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