Microsoft Plans First Voluntary Employee Buyout

Microsoft is planning its first voluntary employee buyout in the Windows maker's 51-year history, CNBC reported ‌Thursday.

The ​one-time retirement program will be open to ⁠U.S. workers at the ​senior director level and below, ⁠whose years of employment and age add up to 70 ‌years or more, ​CNBC reported, citing ‌a memo.

Employees with sales ‌incentive plans cannot participate.

Microsoft is also adjusting the way ⁠it doles ‌out stock ⁠to employees for annual rewards, ⁠the ⁠report said. It will no ‌longer make managers tie stock directly to cash bonuses.

Microsoft did ‌not ​immediately ‌respond to a Reuters request for comment.