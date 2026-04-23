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Tags: microsoft | buyout | stock | reward

Microsoft Plans First Voluntary Employee Buyout

Microsoft Plans First Voluntary Employee Buyout
(AP)

Thursday, 23 April 2026 12:06 PM EDT

Microsoft is planning its first voluntary employee buyout in the Windows maker's 51-year history, CNBC reported ‌Thursday.

The ​one-time retirement program will be open to ⁠U.S. workers at the ​senior director level and below, ⁠whose years of employment and age add up to 70 ‌years or more, ​CNBC reported, citing ‌a memo.

Employees with sales ‌incentive plans cannot participate.

Microsoft is also adjusting the way ⁠it doles ‌out stock ⁠to employees for annual rewards, ⁠the ⁠report said. It will no ‌longer make managers tie stock directly to cash bonuses.

Microsoft did ‌not ​immediately ‌respond to a Reuters request for comment.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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Microsoft is planning its first voluntary employee buyout in the Windows maker's 51-year history, CNBC reported Thursday.
microsoft, buyout, stock, reward
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2026-06-23
Thursday, 23 April 2026 12:06 PM
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