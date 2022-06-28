Sen. Grassley Demands FBI Briefing on Violence by Pro-abortion 'Extremists'

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, wants the FBI to brief him on its response to violence by pro-abortion activists following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The remarks by Grassley, ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, came in a Monday letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray.

"I write to express concern with a recent wave of violence perpetrated by pro-abortion extremist individuals and groups across the country," Grassley wrote. "These attacks have become prevalent since the leak of the Supreme Court’s draft decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, later issued on June 24, 2022, that returns the regulation of abortion to the states.

"As we discussed previously, I want to ensure that these violent attacks are recognized by the FBI and are being properly investigated for what they are — cases of abortion-related violent extremism.

"There have been at least 40 violent attacks on crisis pregnancy centers, religious institutions, and other pro-life entities since the Dobbs leak and before the Court even issued its final opinion. This violence continues to cause injury, damage to property, and interruption of constitutionally protected worship services all across the nation. In fact, it substantially accelerated last weekend, after the opinion was issued.

"Our law enforcement officers are obliged to duly enforce the laws of our country — not just those that are politically suitable to the current administration. I will remain steadfast in ensuring that the law is being enforced equally across the ideological spectrum. Current threats from abortion extremists are impending, serious, and dangerous."

In the past week, some states have experienced vandalism and forms of violence from demonstrators opposing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Washington Examiner reported.

Among states recording violence by protesters were Arizona, California, Colorado, and Virginia. Authorities in Washington, D.C., have also reported disturbances, per the outlet.