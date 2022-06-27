Violence Hits Multiple States Following Dobbs Ruling

In the past week, some states have experienced vandalism and other forms of violence from demonstrators opposing the Supreme Court's decision to overrule Roe v. Wade, the Washington Examiner reported on Monday.

Among states recording the unruly rioters were Arizona, California, Colorado, and Virginia. Authorities in Washington, D.C., have also reported disturbances, per the outlet.

The Arizona State Capitol received "significant criminal damage" on Friday night, with mobs numbering up to 8,000 people allegedly posing a threat to the in-session state Senate.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the lawmakers and their staff were prompted to seek cover until state troopers dispersed the protestors.

Four police officers in Los Angeles, California, were reportedly injured after several protestors assaulted them with projectiles, fireworks, and a makeshift flame thrower on Friday evening, according to Deadline.

The incident has resulted in two arrests, one for "resisting an executive officer" and another for "attempted murder" of a police officer.

"The vast majority of those involved were peaceful and law-abiding. However, a much smaller group of individuals took to the streets with the intention of creating chaos and destruction," Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore stated.

In Colorado and Virginia, arson and vandalism at pregnancy centers are being investigated by local authorities, respectively. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin condemned the vandals of Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center in a Twitter post on Saturday.

"There is no room for this in Virginia, breaking the law is unacceptable," the Republican governor wrote. "This is not how we find common ground. Virginia State Police stands ready to support local law enforcement as they investigate."

Meanwhile, authorities in Longmont, Colorado, said the fire at Life Choices pregnancy care center is being probed alongside the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the department revealed.

U.S. Capitol Police said on Twitter that they arrested and charged two protesters in D.C. on Saturday for throwing paint over the fence surrounding the Supreme Court Building.

The string of attacks comes as President Joe Biden has warned protestors to stay peaceful amid drastic emotional upheaval from the high court's ruling, which sends the abortion issue back to individual states.

"Violence is never acceptable," the president said Friday. "Threats and intimidation are not speech. We must stand against violence in any form, regardless of your rationale."