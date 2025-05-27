WATCH TV LIVE

Secret Service Suspends Officer Brawling Near Obama's Home

Tuesday, 27 May 2025 09:06 PM EDT

The Secret Service has suspended two uniformed officers who were caught brawling outside former President Barack Obama's Washington, D.C., home, the New York Post reported.

"The U.S. Secret Service is aware of an on-duty altercation that occurred between two Uniformed Division officers at approximately 2:30 a.m. on May 21," a Secret Service spokesman confirmed to the Post.

Real Clear Politics' Susan Crabtree posted a video to X on Tuesday, showing the surveillance footage of two female officers shoving each other and throwing punches.

One of the officers was heard stating over the radio, "I need a supervisor out here… immediately before I whoop this girl's a**."

The spokesman went on to tell the Post that "The individuals involved were suspended from duty and this matter is the subject of an internal investigation.

The Secret Service has a very strict code of conduct for all employees and any behavior that violates that code is unacceptable. Given this is a personnel matter, we are not in a position to comment further."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 27 May 2025 09:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

