Report: Secret Service Failed in Mar-a-Lago Trespass

The U.S. Secret Service assigned to protect former President Donald Trump's residence at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida failed to prevent a juvenile from illegally entering the property and jumping into a pool last year, according to RealClearPolitics correspondent Susan Crabtree.

Crabtree, citing three unnamed sources in the Secret Service community, reported that an unidentified juvenile trespassed onto Mar-a-Lago property in December and remained inside, undetected, for nearly an hour before going outside and leaping into the pool outside the entrance to Trump's residence.

"In December 2023, the U.S. Secret Service was assisted by the Town of Palm Beach Police Department and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office to address a property trespass incident by a juvenile on the exterior grounds of the Mar-a-Lago Club, which is limited to authorized club guests only," the agency told RealClearPolitics in the statement.

The Secret Service added that the juvenile was taken into custody by local police and that "certain U.S. Secret Service personnel were held accountable in accordance with agency protocols."

However, Crabtree reported that the leaders of Trump's protection detail were not disciplined after the incident despite other instances in which Presidential Protective Division supervisors were removed from their detail after security breaches.

Conservative radio host Dan Bongino, a former Secret Service agent, recently accused the Secret Service of denying a request from the Trump campaign for "enhanced" protection at his Mar-a-Lago estate due to the nightclub on the premises, a claim that the agency has denied.

"Over the year, the U.S. Secret Service has continuously invested in security enhancements at former President Donald Trump's residences, including those in Mar-a-Lago, Trump Tower, and Bedminster, New Jersey," a Secret Service spokesperson said in a statement to Newsweek.