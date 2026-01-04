Secret Service Aims to Hire 4K Before 2028

The Secret Service reportedly aims to hire an unprecedented number of agents and officers ahead of the 2028 Olympics and that year's presidential election.

The agency has launched one of the most aggressive hiring campaigns in its history, seeking to add roughly 4,000 new employees by 2028, The Washington Post reported Sunday.

That's a dramatic expansion meant to relieve a workforce strained by nonstop protective demands, rising threats, and years of attrition.

The plan would grow the agency by about 20%, pushing total staffing past 10,000 for the first time.

Deputy Director Matthew Quinn is spearheading the effort, with Secret Service Director Sean Curran backing the push.

Curran previously led President Donald Trump's protective detail, and the leadership team is making recruiting "second only to protection," according to the report.

The Post noted the goal is to raise the number of special agents from about 3,500 to 5,000 and increase the Uniformed Division to roughly 2,000 officers, alongside hundreds of additional support staff.

The hiring surge underscores the reality that the protective mission is expanding while the federal bureaucracy struggles to keep up.

"The protective mission has expanded," Quinn told the Post. "Our numbers are low to meet those needs. We have to achieve what we said we were going to do 10 years ago. We’ve got to achieve it now."

Threats against national leaders have risen, travel demands are relentless, and major events such as the 2028 presidential election and the Los Angeles Olympics and Paralympics will test security planning on a scale not seen since the post-9/11 era.

"No matter what, I don’t care how successful we are," Quinn said, "it’s still going to be a rough summer."

The Secret Service is also still working to recover public confidence after last year's shocking security failure at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where the president survived an assassination attempt.

The Post reported that poor coordination with other law enforcement agencies contributed to the breakdown — a warning sign as the nation heads toward another high-stakes election season.

To speed hiring without lowering standards, the agency is leaning on a new Accelerated Candidate Event model, according to a Secret Service release last month.

ACE condenses multiple assessments — including the entrance exam, physical abilities test, interviews, medical exam, and polygraph — into a four-day process that can cut up to 120 days off the timeline for applicants to receive an offer.

More than 775 applicants attended the first event in November, with roughly 360 advancing.

Still, former officials told the Post the plan faces steep hurdles that include competition from other law enforcement agencies, a shortage of qualified candidates, and training bottlenecks at the federal law enforcement academy.

"I hope they have success in getting those numbers as much as anybody, but it’s not realistic," one former Secret Service senior official told the Post. "There’s no part of law enforcement that’s not struggling to hire."

Roughly one-third of the workforce is expected to be retirement-eligible before 2028.