FOIA Requests Tied to Trump Shooting Denied

The Secret Service has denied all three Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests seeking documents, videos and advance survey security assessments, among other items, related to the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, the Judicial Watch reports.

The agency, citing Title 5 U.S.C. § 552(B)(7)(A), said "any potentially responsive records, if they exist, are exempt as disclosure could reasonably be expected to interfere with enforcement proceedings. The citation of the above exemption is not to be construed as the only exemption which may be available under the FOIA."

The Secret Service has been under intense scrutiny following the July 13 assassination attempt on Trump at a rally in Butler, Pa. The former president was struck in the ear by a bullet and a person in the crowd was killed by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was killed by a counter sniper.

The director of the Secret Service has resigned in the aftermath of the shooting and lawmakers have promised more investigations. An inspector general probe and an independent, bipartisan effort launched at President Joe Biden’s behest will keep the agency in the spotlight.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton in a statement accused the agency of being in "cover-up mode on its inexcusable and epic failure to protect former President Trump and other innocents.

"For Secret Service leaders to promise transparency to Congress while hiding every possible FOIA record from the American people is yet another indictment of this corrupt and failing agency," he added.