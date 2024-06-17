Secret Service Agent Robbed at Gunpoint in Calif.

An off-duty U.S. Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend in Tustin, California, while President Joe Biden was in Los Angeles for a star-studded fundraiser, local and federal law enforcement announced Monday.

The agent was not injured but the assailant(s) made off with a bag belonging to the agent, the Tustin Police Department (TPD) said in a release.

Further, the agent, who was not named, fired his weapon during the incident, both according to the TPD and the Secret Service in a statement to news outlets.

"The employee discharged their service weapon during the incident but unknown if the assailants were struck. We are thankful that the employee did not sustain any injuries," the Secret Service statement read.

The Secret Service said the agent was returning from a "work assignment" when he was robbed.

The TPD said some of the agents' belongings were recovered in the area. Police said they are looking for a 2004-2006 silver Infiniti FX35 or similar vehicle.

Biden's fundraiser Saturday night raised more than $30 million alongside former President Barack Obama as well as Hollywood A-list celebrities George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and Jimmy Kimmel, among others.