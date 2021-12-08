Scott Peterson Resentenced to Life in Prison

Scott Peterson, who was convicted in 2004 of the 2002 murders of his wife, Laci, and their unborn son, Conner, has been resentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, a California judge ordered on Wednesday.

Although the California Supreme Court overturned Peterson's death sentence last year due to errors in how potential jurors were selected, Judge Anne-Christine Massullo ordered Peterson on Wednesday to serve a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of his wife, as well as a concurrent sentence of 15 years to life for the murder of their unborn son, according to CNN.

Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager said in May that she did not intend to re-seek the death penalty after having consulted the family of the victims.

She wrote in a filing earlier this month: ''The People submit to the Court that the only sentence available for this defendant is a sentence of life without the possibility of parole plus 15 years to life for the murders of Laci and Conner.''

Laci's mother, Sharon Rocha, addressed Peterson directly while in court on Wednesday, saying to him, ''You didn't want the responsibility of being a father. You're a coward.''

She also said that Conner ''would have been 18 years old by now. Ten months ago you would have been free of child support and not have to worry about being responsible for a child.''

Rocha said that there are two things that will always be true: ''Laci and Conner will always be dead, and you will always be their murderer.''