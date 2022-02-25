Sen. Rick Scott: US Must Do More for Ukraine

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said the United States must focus on crippling the Russian economy as a result of the Ukraine invasion.

Scott's remarks came in a Friday tweet, in which he called on the U.S. to do more to help the Ukrainian people.

He wrote: "The strength & resolve we have seen from the Ukrainian people is incredible, but the U.S. must do more. We must issue devastating personal sanctions on Putin & his cronies & focus on crippling the Russian economy & the oligarchy."

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal slammed President Joe Biden's new sanctions against Russia, saying they are "hardly the 'massive consequences' " he promised to take if Ukraine was invaded.

"Mr. [Vladimir] Putin runs Russia like a gang in which wealth is shared among cronies but the general population sees few benefits.," the newspaper said in a Thursday editorial. "The system has made the Russian leader and his friends extremely rich. The living standards of average Russians are less important to Mr. Putin than protecting his coterie. These elites maintain their power so long as they support the regime."