Rick Scott: Business Leaders Should End Their Dependence on China

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is applauding American businesses for stopping operations in Russia and is now urging companies to end their dependence on China.

Scott made his comments on Thursday in an open letter to business leaders.

“Since Vladimir Putin launched his evil and unjustified war against Ukraine, world and business leaders have taken bold action to isolate and destroy the Russian economy, making Putin’s invasion as painful as possible for his regime and its thug oligarch cronies,” he said.

“I applaud the many businesses, large and small, that have made the right choice and stopped all operations in Russia. Now, we must take the lessons learned in redirecting supply chains and revenues in recent weeks and focus on ensuring these same steps can be taken more easily and with less disruption to American families in response to Communist China’s planned invasion of Taiwan.

“Earlier this month, Taiwan defense minister Chiu Kuo-cheng stated his belief that Communist China will launch a full-scale attack on the island. We cannot ignore his concerns.

"An invasion would be brutal. It is not unreasonable to expect that Communist China’s forces would follow the same playbook as Putin and commit horrific war crimes, murder civilians, and use merciless power to take control of Taiwan. When Communist China invades Taiwan, the consequences it suffers must be equal to or even greater than those imposed on Russia. The American people, and the world, will demand that Communist China is held fully accountable.”

He said it was imperative that America’s business leaders start working now to end their “dependence on Communist China.”

“I am not suggesting that you simply move some operations around — I am urging you to immediately begin working toward a total economic decoupling with Communist China,” he said. “This will be even more important if Communist China begins aiding Russia.”

Scott added: “It is time to bring American business back home, create more American jobs and end our dependence on Communist China.”

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that President Joe Biden is set to talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a call Friday morning. Biden will make it clear that China "will bear responsibility for any actions it takes to support Russia's aggression," in Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters.

China has declined to call Russia’s military action in Ukraine and invasion and has not condemned Moscow for it.