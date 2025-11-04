WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: scott bessent | supreme court | tariffs | ieepa | trump

Bessent: WH Has Options If High Court Curbs Tariff Power

By    |   Tuesday, 04 November 2025 04:35 PM EST

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent outlined contingency options Tuesday should the Supreme Court rule against President Donald Trump's use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose tariffs on trading partners.

The Supreme Court is scheduled Wednesday to hear oral arguments on whether Trump exceeded his authority under IEEPA as a tool for shaping economic policy.

The high court's ruling, expected later this term, could shape how much latitude future presidents have in wielding emergency powers for economic or trade policy.

Bessent told CNBC's "Squawk Box" that the administration expects to prevail but has alternative statutory tools available if the court rules against it.

"There are lots of other authorities that can be used, but IEEPA is by far the cleanest, and it gives the U.S. and the president the most negotiating authority," he said. "The others are more cumbersome, but they can be effective."

Bessent cited Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which authorizes tariffs on national-security grounds, and Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which targets unfair trade practices.

Those provisions, he noted, would not allow Trump to act as broadly or as quickly as under IEEPA's "emergency" authority.

"This is very important tomorrow, and SCOTUS is going to hear this," Bessent said. "This is a signature policy for the president, and traditionally, SCOTUS has been loath to interfere with these signature policies."

White House aides have reportedly spent weeks preparing backup options in case the justices find that Trump exceeded his authority under IEEPA.

Six current and former officials familiar with the planning told Politico that the administration has developed ways to reconstitute the tariff system using a mix of trade statutes — including those cited by Bessent, along with Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 and the rarely used Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 — to preserve leverage over U.S. trading partners and maintain billions of dollars in tariff revenue.

"They're aware there are a number of different statutes they can use to recoup the tariff authority," Everett Eissenstat, a former deputy director of the White House National Economic Council, told Politico.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent outlined contingency options Tuesday should the Supreme Court rule against President Donald Trump's use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose sweeping tariffs on U.S. trading partners.
scott bessent, supreme court, tariffs, ieepa, trump
355
2025-35-04
Tuesday, 04 November 2025 04:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved