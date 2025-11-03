WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: bessent | tariffs

Treasury Chief to Attend Supreme Court Hearing on Tariffs

Treasury Chief to Attend Supreme Court Hearing on Tariffs
(AP)

Monday, 03 November 2025 09:24 PM EST

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday he would be present at the Supreme Court during a hearing this week on the legality of President Donald Trump's tariff policy that the treasury chief called a "matter of national security."

"I'm actually going to go and sit, hopefully in the front row, and have a ringside seat," Bessent told Fox News' "Jesse Watters Primetime" show. "This is a matter of national security."

When asked if his presence at the Supreme Court could be seen as potential intimidation, Bessent said he will "emphasize that this is an economic emergency." 

The Supreme Court on Wednesday will open arguments in the combined cases Learning Resources v. Trump and V.O.S. Selections, Inc. v. Trump.

The challenges question whether the president acted lawfully when imposing broad import tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Newsmax contributed to this report.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Politics
bessent, tariffs
Monday, 03 November 2025 09:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

