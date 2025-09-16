WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: scott bessent | china | united states | trade deal

Bessent: Trade Deal With China Possible Before November

By    |   Tuesday, 16 September 2025 04:56 PM EDT

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC on Tuesday that a trade deal between the United States and China "is possible" before reciprocal tariffs are set to take effect in November.

"We'll be seeing each other again" before the tariffs go into effect, Bessent told "Squawk Box" in an interview. "Each one of those talks has become more and more productive. I think the Chinese now sense that a trade deal is possible."

He added that U.S. trade partners have said that "Chinese goods are flooding their markets, and they don't know what to do about it. They're slightly apoplectic that these goods are coming in."

Bessent also noted that U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer predicted that the trade deficit with China, which declined over the course of 2024 from about $300 billion to $128 billion, "will narrow by at least 30% this year and probably more in 2026."

He added, "So the idea here is to come into balance, to have fair trade."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC on Tuesday that a trade deal between the United States and China "is possible" before reciprocal tariffs set to come into effect in November.
scott bessent, china, united states, trade deal
163
2025-56-16
Tuesday, 16 September 2025 04:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved