×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: schwarzenegger | joe manchin | 2024 | president

Schwarzenegger Wants Manchin to Run for President

By    |   Sunday, 29 October 2023 08:53 PM EDT

Hollywood action star and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger on Sunday announced he would like to see Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in the White House.

When asked by NBC's "Meet the Press" who he thinks would be a contender in the 2024 race, Schwarzenegger responded, "You know, I think, like, Joe Manchin is one of them that I think stands out because he is kind of like a center guy.

"He comes from an energy state, but he's a Democrat. So he knows the challenges and all that. But he's one of the guys that I think is really a great force.

"But there's many others," the former governor continued. "In general, without endorsing anybody, I think we have to give people a chance to emerge. The political system is set up in such a way right now that [former President Donald] Trump is kind of like taking the air out of everything, you know, and [President Joe] Biden is doing it on the other side. And so it kind of like comes down to both of them running really for president."

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Hollywood action star and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger on Sunday announced he would like to see Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in the White House.
schwarzenegger, joe manchin, 2024, president
184
2023-53-29
Sunday, 29 October 2023 08:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved