Parents of Oxford High School Shooting Survivors Sue District for Reckless Disregard

Jeffrey and Brandi Franz, the parents of two Oxford High School students who survived a fatal school shooting more than a week ago, are suing the Michigan school district for $100 million over reckless disregard of students' safety, Fox News reported on Thursday.

"We could talk about turning our schools into armed fortresses. We could talk about legislation. We've been talking about these things for 20 years," Geoffrey Fieger, lead attorney at Fieger Law, said during a Thursday press conference. "Today, at least, I am going to do something on behalf of the parents and the children that I represent and that were victimized at Oxford High School."

Fieger added that he would hold every school administrator "responsible" for their actions leading up to the shooting. He added that he wanted to make the lawsuit "so costly that it hurts" to the point where a school shooting "might not happen again."

Shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of bringing a gun to school on Nov. 30, fatally shooting four students, and injuring seven others, including the daughters of the Franzes.

Crumbley allegedly shot the plaintiffs' 17-year-old daughter, Riley, in the neck. Their 14-year-old daughter, Bella, "narrowly escaped" Crumbley's fire, according to the complaint.

The parents allege that the Oxford Community School District and its employees "encouraged the specific incident of misconduct and/or directly participated in it by not expelling, disciplining, and providing proper supervision for Ethan Crumbley, and/or notifying police authorities of Crumbley's violent plans."

The lawsuit also states that before the shooting, "Ethan Crumbley posted countdowns and threats of bodily harm, including death, on his social media accounts, warning of violent tendencies and murderous ideology prior to actually coming to school with the handgun and ammunition to perpetuate the slaughter."

In a Nov. 16 email to parents, Oxford High School Principal Steven Wolf allegedly wrote, "I know I'm being redundant here, but there is absolutely no threat at the HS [high school] ... large assumptions were made from a few social media posts, then the assumptions evolved into exaggerated rumors," according to the lawsuit.