Trump Wishes Happy Easter to All, Even 'Radical Left,' 'Racist' AG James

Former President Donald Trump issued a trio of Easter Sunday greetings from his Save America PAC, hopping from cheer to disdain for his political opponents and New York attorney general witch hunter.

One message spread a message of "peace and prosperity," another excoriated "radical left Democrats" for destroying the country, and a third blasted "racist Attorney General Letitia James" for destroying New York."

"Happy Easter to all," Trump wrote in a first statement Sunday morning. "May there be great peace and prosperity throughout the world!"

But the pleasantries were followed with pointed criticism of Democrats' policies under President Joe Biden as having damaged America.

"Happy Easter to all, including the radical left maniacs who are doing everything possible to destroy our country," he added in another statement thereafter. "May they not succeed, but let them, nevertheless, be happy, healthy, wealthy, and well!"

Trump then followed even wishing "racist Attorney General Letitia James" well, albeit tongue in cheek for the woman who ran her campaign on a platform of attacking the then-president.

"Happy Easter to failed gubernatorial candidate and racist Attorney General Letitia James," Trump's third statement read. "May she remain healthy despite the fact that she will continue to drive business out of New York while at the same time keeping crime, death, and destruction in New York!"