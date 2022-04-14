Rasmussen Poll: Trump Tops DeSantis by 18 Points in Hypothetical '24 Primary

It still is former President Donald Trump's Republican Party, apparently.

In a hypothetical 2024 GOP presidential primary among the two perceived front-runners, Trump tops Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis by 18 points in the latest Rasmussen Reports poll.

A plurality of likely voters (40%) picked Trump over DeSantis (22%), or neither (15%) when asked who would win the hypothetical GOP primary in 2024.

Broken down by party of those picking Trump:

Republicans 59%.

Unaffiliated 37%.

Democrats 24%.

Broken down by party of those picking DeSantis:

Republicans 23%.

Unaffiliated 21%.

Democrats 20%.

Broken down by party of those picking neither:

Republicans 6%.

Unaffiliated 22%.

Democrats 40%.

Both Trump and DeSantis have a majority favorable opinion at 52% apiece among likely voters. Coincidentally, Trump has higher favorability rating among Republicans than DeSantis, while DeSantis is viewed more favorably by Democrats than Trump.

Broken down by party of those viewing Trump favorably:

Republicans 83% (9% unfavorable).

Unaffiliated 51% (36% unfavorable).

Democrats 24% (60% unfavorable).

Broken down by party of those viewing DeSantis favorably:

Republicans 76% (8% unfavorable).

Unaffiliated 46% (26% unfavorable).

Democrats 33% (42% unfavorable).

Rasmussen Reports polled 1,000 likely U.S. voters April 10-11 and the results had a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.