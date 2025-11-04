CBP Agent Hit by Sandwich Testifies: 'You Could Smell the Onions'

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent hit by a sandwich in Washington, D.C., took the stand on the first day of testimony in the trial of Sean Dunn, a former paralegal for the Department of Justice accused of throwing a "sub-style" sandwich at a federal agent.

CBP agent Gregory Lairmore, the government's first witness, told jurors that the sandwich "exploded" on his chest and that he felt it, even though he was wearing a ballistic vest, The Hill reported.

"You could smell the onions and the mustard," Lairmore said.

The 37-year-old Dunn, who has been charged with misdemeanor assault, went viral in August for throwing a salami sub at Lairmore at close range after President Donald Trump ordered an increase in federal law enforcement presence in D.C.

The absurdity of throwing a sandwich lent itself to viral memes, street art, and protest imagery, turning a moment of protest into a cultural and symbolic moment.

On cross-examination, Dunn's attorney Sabrina Shroff showed the sandwich was lying on the ground, almost entirely inside its wrapper, after it was hurled, The Washington Post reported.

"In fact that sandwich hasn't exploded at all," she said.

Lairmore said he had "mustard and condiments on my uniform, and an onion hanging from my radio antenna that night."

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro's office initially tried to indict Dunn on federal charges, but a grand jury declined to do so.

According to the government's court filings, Dunn yelled obscenities at officers and called them "fascists" before "winding his arm back and forcefully throwing a sub-style sandwich" at the agent.

"F*** you! You f***ing fascists!" he yelled, according to charging documents.

"Why are you here? I don't want you in my city," he said.

Dunn attempted to run away but was chased by police.

Dunn's lawyers have described the case as a "blatant abuse of power."

Dunn was fired from the DOJ following the incident.