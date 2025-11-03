Jury Selection Starts in Trial of D.C. 'Sandwich Guy'

Jury selection started Monday in the federal trial of Sean Dunn, a former paralegal for the Department of Justice accused of throwing a "sub-style" sandwich at a federal agent, according to local news source WTOP.

The 37-year-old Dunn, who has been charged with misdemeanor assault, went viral in August for throwing a salami sub at a Customs and Border Protection agent in Washington, D.C., at a close range after President Donald Trump ordered an increase in federal law enforcement presence in D.C.

The absurdity of throwing a sandwich lent itself to viral memes, street art, protest imagery — turning a moment of protest into a cultural and symbolic moment.

Merchandise followed: T-shirts, tote bags, and pins referencing "Sandwich Guy" went on sale with proceeds often donated to local D.C.-based community groups.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro's office initially tried to indict Dunn on federal charges, but a grand jury declined to do so.

According to the government's court filings, Dunn yelled obscenities at officers and called them "fascists" before "winding his arm back and forcefully throwing a sub-style sandwich" at the agent.

"F*** you! You f***ing fascists!" he yelled, according to charging documents.

"Why are you here? I don't want you in my city," he said. Dunn attempted to run away but was chased by police.

Dunn's lawyers have described the case as a "blatant abuse of power."

Throwing a sandwich at a "fully armed, heavily protected" agent "would never have drawn a federal charge" at any other protest or demonstration, they wrote, but "his outspoken, viral critique of the current administration's policing and immigration policies made him a political target."

Dunn, who has pleaded not guilty, was fired from the DOJ following the incident.