US Imposes Sanctions on Hamas Funding Network

The Treasury Department on Monday imposed sanctions on an international Hamas fundraising network, accusing it of playing a critical role in external fundraising for the Palestinian militant group, an action marking the first anniversary of the Gaza war.

A longstanding Hamas supporter, Hamid Abdullah Hussein al Ahmar, a Yemeni national living in Turkey, and nine of his businesses, were named by Treasury.

“These actors play critical roles in external fundraising for Hamas, often under the guise of charitable work, that finance the group’s terrorist activities,” the department said in a release.

The announcement comes on the anniversary of the deadliest attack in Israel’s history, a Hamas-led raid that shattered its sense of security and has since spiraled into wars on two fronts with no end in sight.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a statement said her department will continue to “relentlessly” degrade Hamas and other Iranian proxy groups’ ability to “finance their operations and carry out additional violent acts.”

“The Treasury Department will use all available tools at our disposal to hold Hamas and its enablers accountable, including those who seek to exploit the situation to secure additional sources of revenue,” Yellen said in a statement.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.