Report: Eighty Percent of Gaza Fatalities Are Hamas or Family Members

Monday, 07 October 2024 08:41 AM EDT

Hamas is privately admitting that 80% of the Palestinians killed during the year-long war in Gaza are Hamas members or their families, Israel's Channel 12 reported on Sunday.

The report comes as most of the international media continue to use unverified Hamas casualty figures, which do not differentiate between combatants and civilians and which statisticians have previously called into question.

According to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, more than 41,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war, which was sparked by the terrorist group's Oct. 7 massacre one year ago today.

Israel has previously estimated that 17,000 combatants have been killed in Gaza.

A report issued by the United Nations last month using the unverified Gaza Health Ministry data concluded that 51.3% of the total fatalities in Gaza were women and children.

Earlier this year, a statistics expert said the Hamas claim that 70% of the casualties were women and children was "statistically impossible" and "not reliable at all."

Republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate

