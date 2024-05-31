San Francisco Mayor Proposes $46.7M Increase for Police

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has proposed increased funding for police despite her city facing an $800 million deficit over the next two years.

Breed, who has taken a tougher stance on crime in recent years, announced Thursday a 6% increase — about $46.7 million — to the police department's budget, bringing it to an all-time record high of $821.6 million, The San Francisco Standard reported.

Breed's proposal includes funding for four police academy classes of 50 recruits each over the next year, doubling the 25-person classes of the past, and $3.7 million in new technology for the department.

The San Francisco Police Department says it remains about 500 officers short of the level recommended in an independent staffing analysis, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The mayor also proposed an 11% increase for the sheriff's department and 5% increase for the district attorney's office.

"We have made real progress on public safety in San Francisco, but this is a moment to double down, not to let up," Breed said in a statement. "One of the core responsibilities of city government is to keep our residents, businesses, workers, and visitors safe, and my budget will deliver on that commitment. What we are doing is working, and we will build on that."

The mayor, who's running for reelection in November, is trying to show voters that she's improving the city. Her four challengers say she has not done enough to confront property crime and open-air drug dealing, the Chronicle reported. However, they've also pledged to boost law enforcement staffing.

Breed's proposal is expected to get pushback from progressives on the Board of Supervisors, whose approval is required to implement the budget.

The mayoral will unveil her proposed two-year budget on Friday. She previously said it would require "difficult choices and cuts" to many programs, the Standard reported.