SF Mayor Berates 'Fun Police' After Getting Caught on Camera at Club Without Mask

San Francisco Mayor London Breed is defending herself -- and berating the "fun police" -- after getting caught on camera without a mask at a nightclub‚ a violation of the city’s public mask mandate.

A video of the alleged infraction was posted to Twitter, showing the mayor dancing near a group of fellow clubgoers, some of whom were also without masks.

Breed was attending the live performance of the R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné! at the Black Cat Club in San Francisco Thursday evening, CBS5 reported.

San Francisco requires that people who attend indoor performances wear masks unless actively eating or drinking, which the mayor contends she was doing except for a brief moment when she was seen dancing.

Breed told the news outlet people don’t “need the fun police to come in and micromanage and tell us what we should or shouldn’t be doing.”

“My drink was sitting at the table,” Breed said. I got up and started dancing because I was feeling the spirit and I wasn’t thinking about a mask.”

“No. I’m not going to sip and put my mask on, sip and put my mask up, eat and put my mask on,” she continued.” “While I’m eating and drinking, I’m gonna keep my mask off.

Breed was previously criticized for appearing with a group of people at a popular restaurant amid a surge in cases.

“This criticism is fair. It doesn't matter whether something is technically allowed or not — I need to hold myself to a higher standard and I will do better,” she tweeted at the time.

The average number of daily reported number of daily reported COVID-19 cases in San Francisco has fallen by roughly 43% over the past 14 days, to an average of 110 per day, the New York Times reported. Data shows 72% of the city's residents are fully vaccinated.