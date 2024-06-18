Progressive Christian Group Targets Justice Alito

A left-wing Christian group seeking the removal of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito surpassed its goal of 15,000 signatures Tuesday, Newsweek reported.

The organization, Faithful America, is a progressive Christian organization that supports social-justice causes and opposes what it calls "Christian nationalism." Among the recent Alito statements the Christian group found troubling is that he said America should return "to a place of Godliness."

As of Tuesday morning, the group had reached 16,683 signatures and set a new goal of 20,000.

The latest controversy stems from a secret recording between Alito and Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts during an annual dinner about the state of politics in America. During the June 3 conversation, Alito said that the country's deep political divide would not be resolved easily and said, "one side or the other is going to win."

"You are unfit to serve on our nation's highest court, and we demand that you immediately resign...This man is far from impartial and cannot remain a justice on our nation's highest court. As a grassroots movement of Christians, let's join together to demand that Justice Alito immediately resign," the group's petition states.

The secret conversation is the second controversy surrounding Alito in the past month, following reports that an upside-down U.S. flag and an "Appeal to Heaven" flag were flown outside the Alito's homes.

The flags were said to have been linked to those of Jan 6. protesters. Alito has rejected the calls to step down saying that his wife, Martha-Ann, was responsible for flying the flags in question and had nothing to do with former President Donald Trump or the Jan 6 protests.

The upside-down American flag is a sign of distress and the "Appeal to Heaven" flag dates to the Revolutionary War as a symbol of God triumphing over tyranny.

Faithful America lists some of its "successes" as having defeated former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, removing an "anti-vaccine" priest from his ministry, defeating a fracking pipeline, and pressing MSNBC into dropping the Family Research Council.