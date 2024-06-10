Supreme Court Justices Secretly Recorded at Society Dinner

Secret recordings unveiled candid conversations between Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito during an annual dinner about the court's political dynamics and societal polarization, shedding light on their perspectives on partisanship and the judiciary's role, The Hill reported.

The recordings, captured on June 3, revealed Alito's prediction that resolving the country's deep political divisions would not come easily. In a private exchange, Alito acknowledged the challenge, stating, "One side or the other is going to win."

Alito's remarks appeared to embrace his perceived partisan role, drawing criticism from liberals who have accused him of bias despite the court's supposed nonpartisan stance. The justice concurred with a fellow attendee, expressing doubts about the possibility of compromise on fundamental differences, advocating instead for a vigorous effort to "return our country to a place of godliness."

The recordings, surreptitiously made by progressive filmmaker Lauren Windsor under the guise of a conservative attendee, also captured Roberts' more restrained approach. When Windsor questioned Roberts about the court's politicization and the notion of America as a Christian nation, Roberts dismissed such sentiments, emphasizing that it is not the court's role to dictate the nation's moral trajectory.

"One side or the other is going to win, he said. There can be a way of living together peacefully, but it's difficult because there are differences on fundamental things that really can't be compromised. They really can't be compromised. So, it's not like you are going to split the difference."

Roberts, perceived as the court's moderate voice among its conservative majority, emphasized the judiciary's duty to decide cases based on legal merit rather than personal ideology or faith, citing a diverse circle of friends encompassing various religious backgrounds.

"Would you want me to be in charge of putting the nation on a more moral path?" Roberts asked after being pressed for his thoughts. "That's for people we elect. That's not for lawyers."

Former President George W. Bush appointed both Roberts and Alito, but they represent differing perspectives within the court's conservative bloc. Alito is known for his staunch conservatism, whereas Roberts is viewed as more centrist.

Windsor defended her decision to record the justices, citing concerns about the court's lack of transparency and accountability. Allegations of ethical breaches, including acceptance of gifts from conservative donors and controversies surrounding flags flown at Alito's residences, have fueled calls for greater scrutiny of the justices' actions.

Alito's acceptance of gifts exceeding $140,000, along with revelations about flags associated with far-right politics and support for the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, has drawn condemnation from Democrat lawmakers, prompting demands for his recusal from related cases.

The recordings have reignited debates over the Supreme Court's perceived politicization and how personal beliefs influence judicial decision-making, underscoring broader concerns about the court's legitimacy and transparency in an increasingly polarized society.