Alito Releases Financial Disclosure Form

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito released his latest financial disclosure form following increased scrutiny over his and other justices' close ties to major political donors, The Hill reports.

Alito released his form after having requested a 90-day extension. It lists his work as an instructor at Regent University School of Law and Duke Law School and his status as an honorary member of several advisory boards. He reports making $9,000 from Regent University, $15,000 from Duke Law School, and another $5,250 from Duke's Bosch Judicial Institute, all for teaching.

He also reports being reimbursed for lodging, food, and travel expenses while teaching for Duke and while attending a religious liberty summit at Notre Dame Law School. The justice also received income in the form of stock dividends from several investments, including 3M, Dow Inc., and Boeing Co.

Alito reported no gifts or liabilities. He previously faced criticism following a report from ProPublica that found he did not disclose expensive trips he took that were paid for by billionaire Paul Singer, a major Republican Party donor.