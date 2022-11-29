Senate Passes Same-Sex Marriage Protection Bill, With 12 Repubs Joining Dems

The Senate on Tuesday passed a bill that will codify the right to same-sex and interracial marriage.

In all, a dozen Republicans joined Democrats to send the legislation to the House, resisting pressure from more conservative wings of the party to stand in opposition.

As reported by The Hill, the Senate, with its 60-vote threshold to avert a filibuster, "was the main obstacle to the bill's passage," but the measure managed to secure 61 yeas, to 36 no votes.

The Hill said the House is expected to pass it without much difficulty before sending it to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature.

Lawmakers developed the same-sex legislation over the summer after an opinion from Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas – in a ruling overturning Roe v. Wade abortion protections – suggested the high court also reopen Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.

Outlets said the 12 Republicans who voted in favor of the same-sex marriage measure were: