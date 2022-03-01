×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: sam elliott | the power of the dog | gay

Actor Sam Elliott Decries 'The Power of the Dog' for Gay Themes

Actor Sam Elliott Decries 'The Power of the Dog' for Gay Themes

Actor Sam Elliott attends the world premiere of "1883" on Dec. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas)

By    |   Tuesday, 01 March 2022 09:25 PM

Western actor Sam Elliott has criticized the film "The Power of the Dog" for its "allusions to homosexuality."

Speaking with host Marc Maron on his "WTF" podcast posted Monday, Elliott ranted that "they're all running around in chaps and no shirts. ... There's all these allusions to homosexuality throughout the [expletive] movie."

The movie, directed by Jane Campion and filmed in New Zealand, stars British actor Benedict Cumberbatch as a closeted gay cowboy, which Elliott criticized as being in line with the movie's theme.

"What the [expletive] does this woman from down there, New Zealand, know about the American West," Elliott said of Campion.

Elliott began his actor career in minor roles in films such as "The Way West" and "Butch and Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" before rising to prominence in projects such as the TV movie "The Quick and the Dead."

Elliott went on to criticize the location where the film was made, stating: "Why in the [expletive] does she shoot this movie in New Zealand and call it Montana and say, 'This is the way it was.' That [expletive] rubbed me the wrong way, pal."

"I just came from Texas where I was hanging out with families — not men — but families," the actor continued.

"Big, long, extended, multiple-generation families that made their living and their lives were all about being cowboys," Elliott said. "And boy, when I [expletive] saw that [movie], I thought, 'What the [expletive]? Where are we in this world today?"

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Western actor Sam Elliott has criticized the film "The Power of the Dog" for its "allusions to homosexuality."
sam elliott, the power of the dog, gay
248
2022-25-01
Tuesday, 01 March 2022 09:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved