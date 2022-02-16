×
Tags: Law Enforcement | sailor | bomb | materials | naval base | san diego

Sailor With Bomb-Making Materials Stopped at Naval Base Near San Diego

U.S. Navy command and control ship USS Mount Whitney
The U.S. Navy command and control ship USS Mount Whitney. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 16 February 2022 01:52 PM

Navy security stopped a sailor with bomb-making materials in his pickup truck at the main gate of NAS North Island in Coronado on Tuesday morning, a base spokesperson confirmed.

The sailor was stopped at the request of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, according to base spokesperson Kevin Dixon, The San Diego-Union Tribune reported.

The bomb-making materials were not assembled into an explosive device, Dixon added.

The sailor was in NCIS custody, and the agency said it would not be immediately releasing details about him, the bomb-making materials or the charges he is facing.

NBC 7 reported that investigators, with the help of a robotic device, were seen examining a white pickup truck just outside the gate.

People approaching the gate shortly after 9 a.m. local time were met with the following advisory: "The main gate at NASNI is closed until further notice, use alternate routes to enter via the Ocean gate or 01st / Alameda. from 9:30 a.m."

Although an NBC 7 source said that all nonessential personnel were told to leave the base, Dixon said only people near the main gate had been asked to leave the immediate area.

Shortly after 2 p.m., base officials posted a notice on Facebook that the gates had reopened, shelter-in-place orders had been lifted, and normal operations had resumed, the Union-Tribune reported.

Newsfront
Wednesday, 16 February 2022 01:52 PM
