Purple Heart Army Veteran Self-Deports to South Korea

Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient Sae Joon Park has self-deported from the U.S. after living in the country for 48 years, according to Hawaii News Now.

Park obtained green card residency status after immigrating to the U.S. from South Korea at the age of 7.

But in an unusual string of events, Newsweek reported that Park was told by immigration authorities that he had three weeks to leave the country. His response in a statement to Newsweek was that "President [Donald] Trump sucks."

He said, "I will try to come back after Trump leaves."

Immigration enforcement has been a cornerstone of Trump's second term. He campaigned on secure borders and removing people who were in the United States illegally.

Many of the Trump administration's enforcement orders and methods have been challenged in the courts. Some of the lawsuits have been successful. But even the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday gave the administration wide latitude on deportations to other countries.

Park's story has a lot of twists and turns. His military service included being stationed in Panama, where he was wounded and received the Purple Heart in the 1989 conflict sometimes referred to as the "Noriega war."

Newsweek reported that he turned to drugs to cope with post-traumatic stress disorder. That led him to cocaine use after moving to Hawaii. He told Hawaii News Now, "Drugs had a big control throughout my life, and that's what eventually got me into trouble with the law and everything."

He has served time in prison for related crimes. When he was released, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents revoked his green card. He contested that and was granted deferred action. He needed to meet the enforcement requirements to stay in America.

But in June, his deferred status was terminated, and given the option of voluntarily leaving the U.S., according to Newsweek, or face potential detention and forced deportation. He went to South Korea.

What's missing is whether Park sought legal help, which is readily available in several fashions for anyone facing legal action in the U.S., and specifically for immigration cases. Organizations such as the Immigration Advocates Network offer direction and referrals for those needing assistance when faced with immigration enforcement.