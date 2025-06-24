Man Deported to El Salvador Ordered Returned

Jordin Melgar-Salmeron, who was deported to El Salvador last month, has been ordered returned to the United States, a federal appeals court ruled.

The United States Court of Appeals 2nd Circuit ordered the Trump administration to facilitate the return of Melgar-Salmeron to "ensure that his case is handled as it would have been had he not been improperly sent to El Salvador."

The government was also ordered to return to the court within a week to provide details on Melgar-Salmeron's current location and how it plans to return him to the country.

The Trump administration admitted in court last month that it improperly deported Melgar-Salmeron, in violation of a court order, Politico said. Melgar-Salmeron was deported 28 minutes after the court's order.

Melgar-Salmeron, a Salvadorian, had been in immigration detention since 2022, following a prison sentence for possessing an unregistered shotgun, Politico reported, citing court records. He was deported back to El Salvador after a federal appeals court had ordered he should remain, Politico reported.

In court filings, officials blamed a "confluence of administrative errors," including missed emails and an inaccurate roster of passengers to explain Melgar-Salmeron's deportation, according to Politico.

Melgar-Salmeron was the fourth known case of someone being deported in error or in breach of specific legal requirements, Politico said.