Trump Assassin Suspect Asks to Represent Self in Fla. Case

A man charged with attempting to assassinate Donald Trump last year at his Florida golf course told a federal judge Thursday he wants to fire his court-appointed lawyers and represent himself, saying he will be ready to defend himself before a trial jury this fall.

Ryan Routh made his request in a hearing in Fort Pierce, Florida, before U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon.

When the judge asked Routh, 59, whether he wanted her to appoint new attorneys to defend him, Routh replied: "No. I will represent myself."

Routh is scheduled to stand trial in September, a year after prosecutors say a Secret Service agent thwarted his attempt to shoot Trump as he played golf. Routh has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer, and several gun violations.

Cannon closed the courtroom to reporters and the public for about an hour Thursday to discuss matters potentially involving attorney-client privilege. The public portion of the hearing resumed with Cannon questioning Routh for about 30 minutes on whether he understands the gravity of defending himself in a case where he could face imprisonment if convicted.

"Do you understand that self-representation is almost always a bad idea?" the judge asked Routh.

"Yes, your honor," replied Routh, who described the extent of his education as two years of college after earning his GED certificate.

Cannon also asked Routh if he understood the court's rules of evidence and federal criminal procedure. He told her, "I have a book."

Cannon did not rule at the hearing. She said she would issue a written order later.

The Supreme Court has held that criminal defendants have a right to represent themselves in court proceedings, as long as they can show a judge they are competent to waive their right to be defended by an attorney.

The judge told Routh she doesn't intend to delay the Sept. 8 start date of his trial, even if she lets him represent himself. Routh told her that he understood and would be ready.

Prosecutors have said Routh methodically plotted to kill Trump for weeks before aiming a rifle through the shrubs as Trump played golf on Sept. 15 at his West Palm Beach country club. A Secret Service agent spotted Routh before Trump came into view. Routh allegedly aimed his rifle at the agent, who opened fire, causing Routh to drop his weapon and run. Routh did not fire a shot.

Law enforcement obtained help from a witness who prosecutors said informed officers that he saw a person fleeing. The witness was then flown in a police helicopter to a nearby interstate highway where Routh was arrested, and the witness confirmed it was the person he had seen, prosecutors have said.

In addition to the federal charges, Routh has also pleaded not guilty to state charges of terrorism and attempted murder.