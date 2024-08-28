WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russia | ukraine | war

Kremlin Rejects Zelenskyy's Talk of Peace Plan: Will Keep Fighting

Wednesday, 28 August 2024 06:21 AM EDT

The Kremlin on Wednesday dismissed talk by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about a plan he has to end the war and said Russia would continue what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said on Tuesday he would present his plan — full details of which he did not publicly disclose — to U.S. President Joe Biden and his two potential successors.

Zelenskyy, addressing a news conference, said Kyiv's three-week-old incursion into Russia's Kursk region was part of his plan, but that it also comprised other steps on the economic and diplomatic fronts.

The idea, said Zelenskyy — who is pressing Washington to allow his forces to use long-range U.S.-supplied arms to strike deep inside Russia — was to force Moscow to end the war.

"This is not the first time that we have heard such statements from representatives of the Kyiv regime. We are aware of the nature of this Kyiv regime," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about Zelenskyy's plan.

"We are continuing our special military operation and will achieve all of our goals."

Russia is currently engaged in repelling the Ukrainian incursion that began on Aug. 6, and is pressing ahead with its own offensive in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

Peskov also said that Russia supported India's view on the need for a peaceful settlement, but said it was "more than obvious" that there was no basis for talks right now.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that he had told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that he backed an early, peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict, days after Modi held talks with Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Kremlin on Wednesday dismissed talk by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about a plan he has to end the war and said Russia would continue what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine. Zelenskyy said on Tuesday he would present his plan - full details...
russia, ukraine, war
276
2024-21-28
Wednesday, 28 August 2024 06:21 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved